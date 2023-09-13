You Will Waste Your Money Going To Supreme Court, Primate Ayodele Tells Atiku, Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has cautioned the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, not to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as that could be waste of money.

Ayodele stated this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele describing Atiku and Obi’s plans of heading to the Supreme Court as a waste of resources and he advised the duo to instead prepare for the next election.

Ayodele said: “Going to the Supreme Court is like throwing a billion naira into the fire, I have told them in my previous prophecy the Emilokan symbol is powerful; I told them Tinubu was ready but they didn’t listen.

“Peter Obi and Atiku cannot win at the Supreme Court, they should forget it and wait for another election. They ought to have learnt their lessons now so they can prepare well for the next election.’’

Primate Ayodele also stated that both Atiku and Obi didn’t listen to his warning and they went into the election unprepared.

Ayodele said: “What Nigeria needs now is not the Supreme Court judgment; the opposition didn’t listen at the very initial stage.

“Politics is more than what to play, it’s a mixture of prayer, efforts and struggle. Atiku and Obi were not ready for this election, God wanted to take power from the ruling party but the opposition didn’t take the right step.”





