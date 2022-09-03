Young Couple Empower African American Entrepreneurs On Wealth Creation In Cannabis Industry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 31-year-old Tre’Von Dorsey and his wife, 34-year-old Mercedes Teasley-Dorsey, are poised to helping African American entrepreneurs to build wealth in cannabis and hemp industry in the United States of America.

The young couple are the founders of CEED, a Black-owned AI-backed, cloud-based digital ecosystem built to help other Black entrepreneurs and innovators start or pivot an existing business into the cannabis and hemp industry as well as crypto business.

CEED Inc is a Conscious Corporation that leverages smart technology to help build generational wealth through ownership opportunities in cannabis and adjacent industries. By fostering collaborative, community-focused partnerships, together the company can realize Afrofuturism Powered by Cannabis.

Based in the Washington, DC area, CEED, which stands for Community for Entrepreneurs Engaged in Development, is a platform that connects business owners to the resources they need to launch, grow, scale, and succeed. By 2052, Tre’Von and Mercedes plan to create three million new Black cannabis-aligned entrepreneurs.

The company’s plan includes building a dedicated Web3 community through the sale of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) or rare digital assets, whose members will receive access to exclusive voting and token holder benefits, a slate of related community projects, and a global ambassador program to encourage new, diverse growth in the industry.

The company’s first NFT collection launches Friday, September 9th on the OpenSea crypto- currency-based marketplace, offering an exclusive Afrofuturist collection to the public.

By crowd fundraising through NFTs, CEED seeks to empower the Black community in obtaining ownership in cannabis while expanding their collective understanding of emerging crypto-currency technologies and diversifying the investment and currency options of their token holders.

Tre’Von said building for future generations not only means passing on things that you’ve accumulated but also the relationships you’ve built in this lifetime.

“Not only does the CEED platform help you build your business and essential relationships but our NFTs offer utility, value growth, and community for lasting success and generational wealth”, he said.

Similarly, his wife, Mercedes noted that while they have witnessed the effects that unchecked politics and capitalism have created in the industry, they have also seen the adoption of cannabis and hemp fuel change across various sectors including health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, green energy, transportation, and more.

“It’s time to shift the narrative and show the world what happens when we prioritize diversified ownership and accessibility to create companies rooted in community, culture, and collaboration”, she stressed.