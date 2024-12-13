Yuletide: IG Calls For Nationwide Deployments To Tackle Crime

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has called for the immediate deployment of personnel to strategic locations, and key areas, and other identified hotspots across the country to reduce traffic and highway robberies and also other criminal activities.

The initiative is about ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property during the festive season.

“The IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas, and identified hotspots across all states. This initiative is aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased mobility, public gatherings, and celebrations,” read a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday through the Nigeria Police Force’s official X handle.

The statement stated that the IG remains committed to “ensuring public safety,” and also the police have made lots of progress in tackling criminal activities.

“Security operatives will be positioned to deter crimes through increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons,” the statement partly read.