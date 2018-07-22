2019: Atiku Formally Declares for President, Vows to Return Adamawa to PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar said he would ensure Adamawa returns to PDP.

Abubakar gave the assurance Saturday in Yola while speaking at a Mega Rally organized by the state branch of the party.

Atiku said that Adamawa was a PDP state and he would do all things possible to bring back the party to power in 2019.

Atiku who formally declared his intention to vie for the presidential seat under PDP said he was overwhelmed by the mammoth crowd that graced the occasion confirming the popularity of PDP in the state.

He criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing Nigeria in areas of economy, security and job security, adding that he would address the the problem when elected president.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus described Atiku as a leading presidential aspirant in the party that has the capacity to dislodge APC in 2019.

“PDP is a tsunami that will soon wipe out APC. We are not afraid, we are strong and coming like train to crush APC,” Secondus said.

Secondus assured all presidential aspirants level playing field and tasked APC on ensuring level playing field for all parties in 2019 general elections.

Without mentioning names, Secondus announced the defection of some commissioners, House of Assembly members and council chairmen from APC to PDP.

Speaking on behalf PDP senators, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce said Atiku has what it takes to make a difference 2019.

Representaives of Atiku supporters in North East, North Central, South South and South East who spoke at the occasion also endorsed Atiku for 2019 election. (NAN)

