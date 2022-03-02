W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Japan Closes Kiev Embassy Until Further Notice

Posted by Asia, Latest News Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Japan is closing its embassy in Kiev until further notice amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said on Wednesday that it would operate a liaison office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the border with Poland.
Japanese citizens in Ukraine could seek support there, including those trying to flee fighting in the country.
The decision to close the embassy in Kiev comes after the Russian military’s announcement it plans to bomb communications and secret service facilities in the Ukrainian capital.
Japan has joined other countries in placing sanctions on Russia



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74319

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us