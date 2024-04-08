Desist From Mocking My God, Pastor Adeboye Tells Critics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has cautioned his critics and mockers to make amends.The African Examiner recalls that Adeboye recently sparked controversy after many Nigerians slammed him over his statements on political developments and economic issues.

Reacting, Adeboye, speaking in a sermon and anointing service at the latest monthly Holy Ghost Service held at The Redemption City of God, cautioned those who mock God’s chosen always as it ends badly.

He said: “If Paul, who wrote more than half of the New Testament, claimed to be less than the least of the saints, according to Ephesians 3:8, Pastor Adeboye is nothing.

“However, his God is everything. Listen to me carefully, Adeboye is one stupid boy and I would prove it to you before I close, But his God is wiser than the wisest.

“Adeboye is weak, he eats pounded yam and goes to the toilet. But his God is stronger than the strongest. Adeboye is nothing but his God is the All-sufficient God.

“So there is nothing spectacular. There is no big deal if you mock Pastor Adeboye. He deserves to be mocked.

“The word of God made it abundantly clear. Anyone that God will use must be weak, foolish, and a nobody, so that only God will take the glory. So you can mock Adeboye, but you must not mock his God.

“Why? Because Adeboye is nothing, there is nothing he can do to you. But his God is a Consuming fire,” Adeboye said.

The cleric then proceeded to ask his congregation a series of rhetorical questions.

“I want to ask you some questions. The fact that the leaders of Boko Haram are Muslims or claimed to be Muslims, does that mean every Muslim is a terrorist?

“Because one Islamic cleric said they should kill our first lady, does that mean every Imman is a murderer.

“There was this guy called HUSSPUPPY, the fellow who was the original 419 man that was arrested in Dubai. He happens to be a Nigerian, does that mean every Nigerian man is a 419?

“If a pastor and his wife do something insensitive somewhere, does that mean every pastor everywhere is insensitive?”