2019: Enugu APC Assures Women Aspirants of Level Playing Ground

Photo: Chairman of Enugu APC , Dr. Ben Nwoye

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressive congress APC, has assured women vying for various elective positions in the 2019 general election in the state, of a level playing ground between them and their Male counterpart.

It said as a party that believes strongly in democratic tenets and women equality, empowerment, all the aspirants would be treated equally and fairly.

Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, stated this Thursday at the party’s secretariat , during the official declaration of Madam Juliet Egbo, wife of former Enugu state Commissioner for capital Territory Development, Chief John Egbo, who is running for the Enugu North /South federal constituency

He said: “as a party, APC will continue to create a conducive atmosphere in the political space for women, as a way of encouraging them to participate effectively in politics.

The chairman advised women in the state to ensure that only credible candidates are given the mandate to serve during the polls.

Addressing her teeming supporters who came to show her solidarity, at the event, which attracted chieftains of APC from the two council areas of the federal constituency, Madam Egbo, promised to make effective representation her watch word if elected.

According to her, “I want to go to federal House of representative to serve our people with all honesty, am not going to the green chamber of the National Assembly (NASS) to amass wealth, but to render service.

“Please, I want to urge you to support my aspiration, especially our women, as you will not regret it, don’t sell your votes during the election to those who do not have your interest at heart”, advising members of the party to be weary of some PDP surrogates in their fold who are determined to destabilize the APC in the state for their selfish interest.

The Aspirant, noted that since the inception of the Enugu South/North, federal constituency, no female has represented the area in the green chamber of the NASS. “So, the time has come for women in the area to rise up and take their rightful position in the political scheme of things in the constituency”. she insisted.

“I have absolute confidence that APC has the capacity to rewrite the wrongs of our political history in Enugu and country at large, hence the need for all Nigerians to embrace the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

Please follow and like us: