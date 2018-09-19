2019: Enugu APC Stakeholders Endorse Indirect Primaries

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), caucus, including aspirants for various elective positions, in the 2019 general elections have endorsed the indirect or consensus mode of primaries earlier adopted by the state working committee (SWC) of the party.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that the group which is one of the highest decision making organ of the party, in line with its constitution took the decision Tuesdayat the Nike Lake hotel Enugu, during her meeting with aspirants, leaders and other stakeholders.

In attendance were, the immediate past governor of Enugu state, Barr. Sullivan Chime, ex- military Governor of Gombe state and House of Reps aspirant, Group Captain Joe Oji, new entrant, Senator Ayogu Eze, Director – General of Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, a member of APC board of trustee, General Josef Okoloagu, (Rtd), major financial of the party nationwide, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, former member of Federal House Representatives, KGB Oguakwa, business mogul, Everest Nnaji, aspirants, among others.

The state SWC led by Dr. Ben Nwoye, had few weeks ago adopted the indirect or consensus mode after its meeting at the party secretariat, a decision that was countered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Goeffery Onyeama, during a selected stakeholders meeting he convened in Enugu, advocating for direct primaries.

Onyeama’s position generated mixed reactions, as majority of the stakeholders aligned themselves with the SWC’s position, even as the state chairman, Dr. Nwoye, insisted that the Minister did not have the constitutional power to convene such meeting, or take decision on any critical issue affecting the party on behalf of its members.

Dr. Nwoye, had while briefing the caucus and aspirants on the guideline and preparations for the forthcoming primaries as well as reason why the SWC settled for indirect or consensus, described those against the mode as enemies of the party, who don’t have its inetest at heart.

The chairman, explained that the direct primaries as being advocated by the Minister was capital intensive and combersome, insisting that the state do not have the financial capacity to go for the mode which according to him, would gulp about N400m.

Nwoye said: “indirect primaries will be cheaper and easier, when compared to the direct which will require so much logistics.

Announcing position of the caucus to newsmen after the meeting, chairman of the occasion and former Governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Jim Nwobodo, represented by immediate past Governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime, said the explanation of the SWC was quite understandable and reasonable, hence the need for the adoption.

Before the meeting endorsed the indirect mode, the chairman had earlier, put it to voice vote, and about 99 per cent members present responded in the affirmation.

Nwobodo, who maintained that Enugu APC has no faction, said the only duly and legimately elected State chairman of the party known to all is Dr. Ben Nwoye, just as he urged the executive committee in the state to ensure that it put in place an electoral process that will throw up credible candidates that has the capacity to win elections in 2019.

