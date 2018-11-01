2019: Popular Enugu Prophet Hits Buhari, Atiku; Describes Nnamdi Kanu As Play Boy

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general elections, a popular Enugu-based prophet, Anthony Nwoko has descended on President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the All progressive congress APC candidate, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,of the PDP, saying the two Northern politicians are not solutions to the country’s economic and political woes.

African Examiner reports that the Abia state born prophet, had prior to the 2015 general polls, advised ex-president Good luck Jonathan, during a press conference in Enugu to forget contesting the election, as he would be defeated , a prophesy that actually came to pass.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu on state of the nation , Nwoko also lambasted the runway leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Bifra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that of the Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Ralph Uwazurike, describing them as “play boys.” who are after their personal pockets.

He added that none of the contemporary political leaders in Nigeria has solution to the nation’s problems.

Nwoko, who tagged the media briefing ‘Prophetic declaration’, said he has been ordained by messiah to liberate his people in Biafra land, saying he has remained in the spiritual struggle for Igbo freedom for close to 50 years.

He described both President Buhari and Atiku as birds of same feather. “both Atiku and Buhari are going, people are dying and they are talking of winning election in 2019.

“I want to tell Atiku, Buhari, they should pack and go. Enough is enough; tell Buhari that I said he will go. What I saw in all of them is darkness. God will proscribe all of them; I will use Angels to stop them.”

“Igbos following these people because of money will face the consequences. I’m saying it emphatically; both Buhari and Atiku were not called. Atiku is even using Peter Obi as a camouflage.

“Tell Buhari that I said he should heed to my warning. There will be no election in 2019, who are they electing, when they rejected the chosen one?

“If not me, there will be nobody; God has rejected Buhari long time ago. I’m tired of this wicked nation, their cup is full. I’m coming with action this time.”

Nnamdi Kanu, according to him, lacked the capacity to liberate the Igbo having disobeyed God.

“This is not about Nnamdi Kanu who ran away, Nnamdi Kanu should remain in Israel, what he came out now to do is to scatter things.

“I told Nnamdi Kanu that Biafra will not come by carrying flags around; he has nothing to offer. He has no protection, he disobeyed God.

“He is looking for salvation in Israel but it is here. You cannot be a leader and run away. Nnamdi Kanu and Uwazurike are just looking for money, they are play boys.”

Nwoke, said the time has come for Ndigbo to be liberated, urging the people to have absolute trust in God who is ready to wipe away their tears.

