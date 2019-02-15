After Arrest Order, Onnoghen Appears Before CCT, Pleads Not Guilty

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, Friday appeared before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegation of false assets declaration and pleaded not guilty to the six counts leveled against him.

Following the oral submission by the lead defence counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Justice Onnoghen was immediately granted bail on self-recognisance by Justice Danladi Umar three-man led tribunal.

After, Chief Uche subsequently applied to the tribunal to adjourn the next sitting to a date after the general elections. Although, the prayer was granted, still, a date is yet to be fixed as at Friday morning.

Prior to the granting of bail, the lead counsel to Justice Onnoghen applied to the tribunal to withdraw the arrest warrant issued on his client by the CCT Wednesday.

Justice Umar immediately granted the plea as the accused has finally appeared in court, after the previous four consecutive decline.

Still, the Chairman added that the order of arrest was withdrawn on the condition that the embattled CJN would continue to be present in court throughout the period of his trial.

