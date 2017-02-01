APC Members Protest Against Outgoing Governor Mimiko’s Plan to Present 2017 Budget

By Akin Soneyin

AKURE, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the hint they received that the outgoing Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko is presenting the 2017 Budget Bill today (Wednesday) members of Ondo State All Progressives Congress APC stormed the Akure, the State capital and marched in protest against the move to the State House of Assembly premises.

APC members were protesting that there was no need for Governor Mimiko to present the budget, especially as he has barely three weeks to spend in office.

The party which candidate Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu SAN won November 21, 2016 State Governorship election have in the recent persistently, raised alarm over attempt by the outgoing administration to loot the state’s treasury.

APC stalwart and leader of the protesters Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye told journalists at the entrance of the House Assembly complex, that another reason for the protest was the hint that reached them that Governor Mimiko was planning to present not less than 38 new bills alongside the budget to the trouble-ridden state legislative House.

Among the alleged bills Ogunleye pointed out was the one proposing to approve a life pension for Mimiko as the former Governor of the South West State.

It would be recalled that the Ondo House of Assembly was engulfed with crisis last Friday, which in the end resulted in the sack of the Speaker, Jumoke Akindele and her Deputy, Fatai Olotu over alleged fraud.

The Assembly complex has since been sealed by the police.

