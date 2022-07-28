W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate’s Threat To Impeach Buhari Not Necessary – Lai Mohammed

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, July 28th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has reacted to impeachment threats by some legislators against President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the insecurity issues in the country.

However, Mohammed, speaking to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, July 27 in Abuja, stated that the impeachment threat is not necessary as the Presidency is not taking the insecurity issues lightly.

The Minister said, “I want to assure you that the President is aware of all these, and as a matter of fact, I think tomorrow there’s going to be another Security Council meeting.



“So, it’s not a matter the President is taking lightly, and like I’ll always say, some of the measures we’re going to take are not measures that you can discuss openly here, but we’re as concerned as you are, we’re not going to abandon our responsibility.”

