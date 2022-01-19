IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Grounds South-East, Kanu’s Trial Holds Today

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hoodlums, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, on Tuesday, stormed the St Theresa Catholic Church, Calcutta Parish, Awada, near the Ukaegbu junction, Onitsha, in a bid to enforce the sit-at-home directive.

The young men in their large numbers were said to be heavily armed with machetes and kegs of fuel and caused a stampede in the church as members, who had gathered for a service, ran helter-skelter.

The hoodlums were said to have approached the altar, where the priest, identified simply as Rev Fr Joseph, was conducting the 5.30am mass, and interrogated him on why he was conducting the service when he knew that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be in court.

It was gathered that the priest answered them in a diplomatic manner by telling them, “Yes, we are in church to pray for Kanu.”

An eyewitness said the men, after interrogating the priest for several minutes, walked round the church and left.

“After walking round the church and seeing that the people, who came for the morning mass had fled, the boys left and on their way, they met a tricycle operator at the Ukaegbu junction, who was waiting for passengers, they ordered him out and burnt his keke,” the eyewitness said.

Major roads were deserted and markets and motor parks were locked up, while banks remained shut in Onitsha.

The youths, chanting Biafra songs, were seen making bonfires on major roads and streets of Onitsha and discussing sundry issues.

Schools in Owerri were shut on Tuesday in compliance with the sit-at-home directive of IPOB.

Some private schools are scheduled to reopen today (Wednesday), while students of public schools have been asked to resume on Thursday.

There was reduced vehicular movement in parts of Owerri such as the MCC Road, while major business premises remained closed.

Petty traders and mini shop owners, however, partially opened for business despite the directive.

Motor parks, markets, malls and bus stops in Owerri and environs fully complied with the sit-at-home order.

The popular Relief Market and the Lagos/Abuja motor park along Egbu Road, as well as the state-owned Imo Transport Company, all in Owerri, were on total lockdown.