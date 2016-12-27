W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC South South Chieftain Senator Okpozo Dies

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, December 27th, 2016

DELTA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Lawmaker and South South Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo has died.

Okpozo reportedly died Monday after a brief illness in hospital, according to his family.
The late politician was a native of Ozoro, in Isoko North Council Area of Delta State.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37115

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/apc-south-south-chieftain-senator-okpozo-dies/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————————



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts