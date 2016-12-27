APC South South Chieftain Senator Okpozo Dies

APC South South Chieftain Senator Okpozo DiesFeatured, Latest News, News Tuesday, December 27th, 2016
DELTA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Lawmaker and South South Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo has died.
Okpozo reportedly died Monday after a brief illness in hospital, according to his family.
The late politician was a native of Ozoro, in Isoko North Council Area of Delta State.
Related Posts
Please follow and like us:
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37115