APC South South Chieftain Senator Okpozo Dies

DELTA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Lawmaker and South South Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo has died.

Okpozo reportedly died Monday after a brief illness in hospital, according to his family.

The late politician was a native of Ozoro, in Isoko North Council Area of Delta State.

