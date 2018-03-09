Arik Air Explains Lagos Accra Flight Fire Incident

By Ayo Balogun, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arik Air has said its flight W3 304 from Lagos to Ghana landed safely in Accra without further incident after a smoke was detected in the cabin, denying reports that the aircraft caught fire mid-air and made emergency landing.

A passenger aboard the flight wrote on social media that after the fire incident, the airline failed to give passengers medical attention after the plane landed in Accra.

However, Arik communication manager, Mr Banji Ola said in a statement issued in Lagos:

“Arik Air flight W3 304 from Lagos to Accra on March 6, 2018 declared an emergency in line with standard operating procedures, when unknown source of smoke was detected in the cabin 81 miles from Accra”.

“The captain of the flight briefed the passengers accordingly assuring them that the aircraft was under control and safe for landing in Accra”.

“The aircraft, a Dash 8 Q400, landed safely in Accra without further incident and all passengers disembarked normally”. ”

“The aircraft is currently parked in Acrra and our team of engineers are conducting comprehensive inspections on the aircraft to ascertain the cause of the smoke, after which the aircraft will be flown without passengers to a maintenance facility for rectification and testing.

“The relevant aviation authorities in Ghana and Nigeria have been briefed appropriately on the incident.”

