Armed Masked Men Storm PDP Meeting in Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hooded men in police uniform Friday stormed a meeting of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, but were prevented by the Military from disrupting the parley which held at a former Governor of the State, Mr. Idris Wada’s residence.

It was gathered that the men were resisted by the party members who immediately sent distress calls to the military which eventually dispersed the invaders.

The Kogi State PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bode Ogunmola, has confirmed the incident.

“We were at our leader’s house, the former Governor of the state. Some hooded men in police uniform came around trying to penetrate, they wanted to forcefully enter Ibro’s house.

“Of course, we stood our ground, we called for military reinforcement. They have been sent back. We stood our ground, how many people can they kill? When they saw the crowd, they were afraid. So, our people started the defence before the military came’’ alleged the opposition member.

Asked if he believed the invaders were policemen, Mr. Ogunmola said he did not know, saying they were dressed in police uniforms with their faces covered.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Spokesman, DSP William Aya, replied he was not aware of the development, still, promised to find out from his superiors. Source: The Punch

