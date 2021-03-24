Jubilation As Electricity Returns To Maiduguri After 2 Months Of Blackout

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was wild jubilation by some residents of Maiduguri town following the restoration of electricity on Wednesday evening after two months of total blackout.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two months blackout was caused by the destruction of some of the towers supplying electricity to the city from the national grid by insurgents along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

Some of the residents who spoke to NAN lauded the commitment shown by staff of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) and Borno Government in restoring the light.

“They deserve commendation, particularly the staff of TCN and soldiers providing them security during the work. They even encountered bomb attack while working to restore light.

“Our Governor, Babagana Zulum, also deserve special commendation for his contribution to ensure that we get light,” Ibrahim Abubakar of Gwange ward said.

Baba Kundiri, Sadisu Mohammed and Usman Gomari also expressed joy over the development and prayed it never happened again.

“We really suffered without light in view of the hot weather and have been disturbed on how we are going to face the coming Ramadan period in hot season without light,” Kundiri said.

Confirming the restoration of electricity, the Corporate Communication Manager of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), in charge of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states, Mr Kingsley Nkemneme, said since the incident on January 29, all stakeholders had been working to address the problem.

He lauded customers for the patience and resilience shown and assured that YEDC remains committed to serve them better.

(NAN)

