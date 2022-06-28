2023: Ude Describes APC Candidates In Enugu As Moles

….Urges Members To Remain Steadfast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Chieftain of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, and mainstream Chairman of the party in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has alleged that most of the flag bearers for various positions in the just concluded primary elections in the state ahead of the 2023 polls, are moles planted by leaders from the area for their selfish gains against the foundation members.

He however, encouraged all the party faithful in the state not to lose interest in the APC activities, despite the alleged anti party and undemocratic conducts of some of its leaders in the state, especially the embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, urging them to remain focused and faithful to the party.

According to Ude, although, it’s quite painful and disheartening that “the people that were recently accommodated into the party, some of whom are not even card carrying members, including the embattled State Chairman, Agballa, are the ones benefiting from the party, reaping from where they did not sow.

“They have teamed up to wage war against the foundation members who have really suffered for APC, to the extent of denying such real members their basic rights and privileges.

He added that the unfortunate situation caused the recent agitation among some members who are now considering , seeking political shelters elsewhere, “while others are determined to see to the end of this interlopers.

Ude, a grass root mobilizer, urged the aggrieved members not to lose hope yet, as the the judgment of the different court cases challenging the membership of Ugochukwu Agballa is being awaited.

He noted that the law suit against the congress that produced Agballa, which was filed by a former Military governor of Gombe State, Group Captain Joe Orji, who is also challenging his legitimacy to even contest in APC congress are all still pending at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The APC Stalwart, equally hinted that just recently, a court case was instituted against this interloper Agballa, by his own factional members for diverting their rights and benefits during the last national congress.

Ude therefore, pleaded with the party faithful’s to remain steadfast “as the evil days will soon be over.

“I believe that the interloper will not escape the judiciary which is gradually transforming itself as the last hope of the common man.

“It is obvious that most of the candidates sponsored by APC Enugu State are moles planted for selfish gains against the foundation members and with no electoral values.

In view of that, he called on the party faithfuls to organise robust grassroot political movement, a pattern that will enable them galvanise votes to support credible candidates in the state.

“For those party members who are harbouring the thought of leaving the APC, I want to urge you to remain with the party and canvas votes for the interest of the state according to your personal choices.

He therefore, encouraged the grassroot members to join the building of Enugu State Polling Booth Vanguard so as to galvanise votes and membership across party lines, just as it was done in the days of the defunct Peopls Democratic Movement PDM at the national level.

“It is your right to associate with like minds and to canvas for acceptable candidates in the state” Ude told the party faithful.

“Ude consequently reiterated that “the battle for the soul of Enugu APC is not yet over, but will soon be over when the interlopers are totally flushed out.