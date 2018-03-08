Arsenal Outclass Poor AC Milan In Europa League Q/Final First Leg

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal eased to victory over AC Milan to move towards a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League and end a run of four consecutive defeats in the process.

The Gunners were at a low ebb heading to Italy after poor performances and damaging losses had seen the pressure cranked up on manager Arsene Wenger.

This was supposed to be another tough challenge for a beleaguered Arsenal at San Siro but instead they outclassed an admittedly poor Milan side as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey struck in the first half to seal a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg of this last-16 tie.

Mkhitaryan shone in the Europa League for Manchester United last season and topped that off by scoring in the final as the Red Devils saw off Ajax.

Wenger would love a similar run in this competition as all hopes of returning to the Champions League through the Premier League have all-but ended as Arsenal sit 13 points off the top four.

The visitors took the lead when the impressive Mkhitaryan cut inside from Mesut Ozil’s pass before beating Gianluigi Donnarumma with a strike which deflected in off Milan skipper Leonardo Bonucci.

The home fans started to show their restlessness as Milan’s players struggled to impose themselves on the contest, Calum Chambers forcing a decent save out of Donnarumma with a well-struck effort before Danny Welbeck passed up a glorious chance to add a second.

There were no late moments of drama for Arsenal who saw the game out in a professional manner, something Wenger will be calling for in the return leg at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday./ESPN

