At Last, Enugu Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks 3 Commissioners

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, July 27th, 2017

Photo caption: Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi  Ugwuanyi

By  Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) At last, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi  Ugwuanyi, has reshuffled his cabinet, sacking of three Commissioners.

The affected commissioners, included, Godwin Udeuhele commissioner for Information,  Charles Ndukwe Youth and Sports, and Barrister Smart Ogbe (commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs).

African Examiner reports that this is  the first time Ugwuanyi is reshuffling  his cabinet since he took over mantle of leadership  of the state in May, 29th, 2015.

It would be recalled that the governor, had last week Forwarded names of three Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for clearance and confirmation.

Ugwuanyi’s request was however quickly granted by the lawmakers.   

 However, two of  the new commissioners sworn in during the State Executive Council  meeting on Thursday were among those recently cleared by the state House of Assembly.

They included Ogbuagu Anikwe who now takes charge of Ministry of  information and Joseph Udedi who was deployed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Our Correspondent learnt that the  changes came as a first step in the move by Governor Ugwuanyi to reinforce his cabinet in order to supposedly enhance effective delivery of good governance to the people of Enugu state.

The new Information  Commissioner is a veteran journalist and public communications strategist.  He joined the State Executive Council from BusinessDay Newspaper where he was serving as chairman of Editorial Board of the outfit. Anikwe who had over the past decades cut his teeth in the journalism profession was News Editor at The Guardian newspapers  and later Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria.

He had also worked as World Bank consultant for the Federal Inland Revenue and a number of State Governments. Anikwe was also the spokesman for the Federal Government’s Committee on Power Sector Reforms, working with the Presidential Taskforce on Power and the Federal Ministry of Power.

 

