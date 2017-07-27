At Last, Enugu Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks 3 Commissioners

Photo caption: Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) At last, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has reshuffled his cabinet, sacking of three Commissioners.

The affected commissioners, included, Godwin Udeuhele commissioner for Information, Charles Ndukwe Youth and Sports, and Barrister Smart Ogbe (commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs).

African Examiner reports that this is the first time Ugwuanyi is reshuffling his cabinet since he took over mantle of leadership of the state in May, 29th, 2015.

It would be recalled that the governor, had last week Forwarded names of three Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for clearance and confirmation.

Ugwuanyi’s request was however quickly granted by the lawmakers.

However, two of the new commissioners sworn in during the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday were among those recently cleared by the state House of Assembly.

They included Ogbuagu Anikwe who now takes charge of Ministry of information and Joseph Udedi who was deployed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Our Correspondent learnt that the changes came as a first step in the move by Governor Ugwuanyi to reinforce his cabinet in order to supposedly enhance effective delivery of good governance to the people of Enugu state.

The new Information Commissioner is a veteran journalist and public communications strategist. He joined the State Executive Council from BusinessDay Newspaper where he was serving as chairman of Editorial Board of the outfit. Anikwe who had over the past decades cut his teeth in the journalism profession was News Editor at The Guardian newspapers and later Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria.

He had also worked as World Bank consultant for the Federal Inland Revenue and a number of State Governments. Anikwe was also the spokesman for the Federal Government’s Committee on Power Sector Reforms, working with the Presidential Taskforce on Power and the Federal Ministry of Power.

