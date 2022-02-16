(Breaking): Many Killed As Gunmen Attack Abia Cattle Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen on Tuesday night reportedly killed several persons during an invasion of the newly constructed Abia cattle market in Omumauzor in Ukwa West local area of Abia State.

African Examiner gathered the midnight attack kept the villagers anxious.

It was gathered that security operatives have taken over the area to maintain peace.

Details Shortly…