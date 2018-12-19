W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Manchester United Okays Former Player, Solskjaer As Mourinho’s Successor

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Wednesday, December 19th, 2018


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 24 hours after sacking its immediate past Manager, Manchester United have announced a former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The English club side sacked Jose Mourinho Monday after series of an unimpressive performance.

Solskjaer spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford, scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

The 45-year-old takes over with United sixth in the Premier League.

The acting boss said: “Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role,” said the Norwegian.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club.”

Solskjaer, who earlier this month signed a new deal as manager of Norwegian club Molde, will be joined by Mike Phelan, who returns as assistant manager having previously working alongside Sir Alex Ferguson.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, who are both part of Mourinho’s coaching staff, will continue to work under Solskjaer.

 

