Buhari Had 12 Million Votes Already Before Election- Femi Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has at least 12 million votes already waiting for him in various parts of the country before elections due to his many acts of kindness.

Adesina made this known in an article published on Friday, February 25, 2022, saying that the President enjoys such love because of his good gesture towards poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

He said, “It is often said that the man already has at least 12 million votes waiting for him in different parts of the country before the first ballot is cast in general elections. The poor and the vulnerable constitute this large army of voters. They swarm around him, as bees do to the honeypot.

“There is the distribution of food and non-food items to the poor and vulnerable across the country, collaboration with States to return and resettle IDPs in their communities of origin, and cooperation with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on routine repatriation of Nigerians stranded abroad. About 17,242 of such cases have been handled.

“Now you know why President Buhari always has those standby 12 million votes. He cares for the poor and lowly. Whence comest another? They don’t seem to make them like this anymore.”