W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Cancels Weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) -President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled wednesday’s weekly Federal Executive Council FEC meeting.

According to a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, the cancellation is to allow Mr. President to receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ayo Oke.

The investigative committee which is headed by Vice-President Prof Yemi Osinbajo was constituted shortly before Buhari’s second trip to London to seek medical attention.

The report according to Adeshina is to be received at the President’s office by 12 noon.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40524

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-cancels-weekly-federal-executive-council-meeting/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts