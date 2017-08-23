Buhari Cancels Weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) -President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled wednesday’s weekly Federal Executive Council FEC meeting.

According to a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, the cancellation is to allow Mr. President to receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ayo Oke.

The investigative committee which is headed by Vice-President Prof Yemi Osinbajo was constituted shortly before Buhari’s second trip to London to seek medical attention.

The report according to Adeshina is to be received at the President’s office by 12 noon.

