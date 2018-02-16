Buhari Condemns Zamfara Massacre

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Buhari Friday directed the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd) to proceed immediately to Zamfara State to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report back.

Buhari directed security agencies to immediately mobilize and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

The President in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant Mallam Garba Shehu assured the Zamfara State government, victims of the fresh mayhem and residents in the state, that the Federal Government would continue do all it takes to support security agencies to secure lives and property, not only in the affected state but all parts of the country.

Mr. President restated that his administration’s determination to put an end to the spate of senseless spilling of innocent blood in parts of the country, and calls for restraint to allow the nation’s security apparatus to stem the undesirable trend.

He prayed that almighty God would receive the souls of the departed and comfort their

families.

It would be recalled that suspected terrorists stormed Birane village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State Thursday’s and killed innocent persons.

