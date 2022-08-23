Concerned Enugu APC Members Says Expulsion Of Agballa, Is A Welcome Development

…… Alerts Public, Security Agents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some members of the Enugu State Chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, has described as a welcome development the recent expulsion of its Embattled Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, from the party.

In a statement made available to newsmen Monday in Enugu, the members regretted that the sacked Chairman has been a cog in the wheel of progress of the party since he allegedly joined their fold through the back door.

Speaking under ‘Concerned members of Enugu APC’ they urged members of the public to take note of the development and stop further dealings with him.

“The suspension of the factional Chairman of Apc Enugu state by his ward, Ugochukwu Agballa stands, because it has the backing of our party’s constitution.

The statement signed on behalf of the members by a former Deputy state Chairman, Hon. Kingsley Uduji, added that “members of the public should be informed that henceforth, any transaction with Agballa, should be on a personal basis, and not as Enugu State APC Chairman.

“It’s no longer news that the Erstwhile Embattled APC Chairman in the State has been expelled, and any document purportedly signed or authorized by him will be a nullity.

According to the statement, “all the relevant government agencies has been duly notified of the development, Including the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Department for State Security Dss, Police, among others.

Agballa, was sent packing from the party last Friday by his Udi/ Agbudu political ward in Udi local government area of Enugu State over alleged misconducts.