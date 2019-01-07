W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Hands Over APC Presidential Campaign to Tinubu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, January 7th, 2019


By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has handed over the Presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to a former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The President while speaking Monday at the inauguration of the APC campaign council in Abuja disclosed that his decision was to avoid electioneering campaign to affect governance.

The inauguration which held at the International Conference Centre, (ICC), was attended by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Ministers party chieftains.

It would be recalled that President Buhari was named about two weeks ago as the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, while Tinubu, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Oshiomhole were appointed as Co-Chairmen. The Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi maintained his position as the Director of the campaign organization.

The campaign train is scheduled to move to Bauchi State, North West tomorrow – Thursday.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46982

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-hands-over-apc-presidential-campaign-to-tinubu/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

ADVERTISEMENT

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts