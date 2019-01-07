Buhari Hands Over APC Presidential Campaign to Tinubu

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has handed over the Presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to a former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The President while speaking Monday at the inauguration of the APC campaign council in Abuja disclosed that his decision was to avoid electioneering campaign to affect governance.

The inauguration which held at the International Conference Centre, (ICC), was attended by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Ministers party chieftains.

It would be recalled that President Buhari was named about two weeks ago as the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, while Tinubu, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Oshiomhole were appointed as Co-Chairmen. The Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi maintained his position as the Director of the campaign organization.

The campaign train is scheduled to move to Bauchi State, North West tomorrow – Thursday.

