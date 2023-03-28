NLC To Shelve Planned Nationwide Strike – Ngige

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has stated that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has agreed to suspend its planned strike action to protest against the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ngige disclosed this during the 72nd session of the State House Briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the government had to wade against the picketing of the CBN because if the union began with the strike action alongside the ongoing cash crunch, the economy would collapse.

The African Examiner recalls that NLC through the leadership of Congress Joe Ajaero had called for nationwide strike action against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) because of the persisting cash crunch.

Ngige during the state briefing said that “The NLC is in deliberation with the National Executive Council (NEC) today, the deliberations which I believe will give the outcome of the meeting held yesterday with the CBN.

“I am optimistic that there will be no strike because the NLC is no longer on the quest of the strike but on the implementation of the naira redesign policy.”