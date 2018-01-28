Buhari, Osinbajo, Other Dignitaries to Attend Ekwueme’s Burial

By Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi OSinbajo, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, among other top government officials, have indicated readiness to attend the funeral service of the Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Also expected at the burial ceremony are the immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Governors of South- East geo political zone.

This was disclosed to newsmen weekend in Enugu by the Chairman of the Publicity sub-committee of the South East Governors’ Committee on the burial, Chief Maja Umeh

Umeh who gave details of the programme of activities for the burial, thanked the Federal Government FG and South East Governor’s forum for their commitment in ensuring that the late Igbo political leader is given a befitting burial.

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that Dr. Ekwueme died in a London hospital on November 19, 2017 and will be buried on Friday, February 2, 2018, at his home town, Oko, in Orumba North council Area of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

Umeh, who was a Commissioner for Information in Anambra state, hinted that the main burial programme would begin with a commendation service in Enugu on Wednesday January 31, adding that the funeral activities would be a solemn event devoid of partisan political comments.

According to him, “We commend the Federal Government for setting up National Burial committee which has representatives of South East Governors Forum and Ekwueme’s family”.

He confirmed that the burial arrangement had already started last week Friday January 19, 2018 in Lagos where a commendation service was held for the late Vice President at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina and evening of tributes and music at Muson Centre, Onikan.

The Committee said that there was a memorial service at St. Marylebone Parish Church, London, on Saturday 20th January, 2018, while there will be service of songs and evening of tributes at International Conference Centre, Abuja on Sunday 28th January, 2018.

The committee further announced that there would be Parade of Honour for the late Vice President at Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday 29th January, 2018, while there would be service of songs at Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout Enugu on Tuesday 30th January, 2018.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, there will be South East Zone commendation service at Okpara Square Enugu, while the remains moves to Anambra on Thursday 1st February, 2018 for commendation ceremony at Ekwueme Square, Awka, before the body departs for Oko by motorcade.

