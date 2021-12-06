Fed Govt Moves To Avert ASUU Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige will review the implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed by the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The minister’s move is to avert another round of disruptions in academic activities in public varsities.

“I will find out from the Accountant-General’s office and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning tomorrow (today),” Dr. Ngige stated last night.

Ngige’s plan came as the leadership of the ASUU was locked in a meeting last night over alleged failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke said the leadership of the union was in a marathon meeting to review the implementation of the various interventions reached with the Federal Government.

Osodeke said only funds for the revitalisation of public universities have been partially addressed by the government, following the 21-day ultimatum issued by the union.

The three-week ultimatum, issued on November 15, 2021, ends today.

The ASUU leader confirmed that part of the needs assessment funds have been released to the universities.

Speaking earlier on a Channels Television programme: Politics Today, he said the grievances of the university lecturers would be addressed in the next two weeks.

The minister assured of the payment of the N30 billion revitalisation fund and N22.1 billion Earned Allowances before the expiration of the ultimatum to the university lecturers.

An ASUU leader said the union will call a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting this week, following last night’s meeting to decide the next line of action.

The union leader said government was “pushing ASUU to embark on another round of industrial action” with its “lackadaisical attitude towards its demands.”

Osodoke said: “Government has not done its part. Of all the issues, it is only one they have done half way. And this is the needs assessment (revitalisation funds) where they have released some money to the universities. But other issues they have not done.

“All our attempts to get in touch with them have all been rebuffed; no contact.

“All these will be discussed at our meeting and what we will do next will be decided at the end of the meeting.”