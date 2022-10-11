Luis Diaz Adds To Liverpool’s Injury List, Set To Miss World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool Colombian forward Luis Diaz is expected to be sidelined until December after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Diaz, 25, had a scan on Monday and does not require surgery but will not play for Liverpool again until after the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are due to play 10 matches before the Premier League goes on break for the World Cup which will kickoff 20 November.

Diaz, who has been one of Liverpool’s better performers in a disappointing start to the campaign, left Emirates Stadium on crutches wearing a knee brace having limped off shortly before the break after Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey landed on his knee.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also withdrawn at half-time after sustaining an ankle problem with manager Jurgen Klopp saying that it did not “look good for both”.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be guests to Scottish giants Rangers on Wednesday in the Champions League and then host Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.