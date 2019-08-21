Buhari Re-appoints Adesina, Shehu As Media Aides

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Femi Adesina as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, and Malam Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

A statement issued by Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information), Media Unit of the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday said the President also re-appointed Mr Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

He said Buhari equally retained Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie and Nazir Bashiru as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media; Personal Assistant, New Media; Personal Assistant, Social Media; and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

“Following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement,’’ Oladunjoye added.

He further stated that all appointments took effect from May 29, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Sallau. (NAN)

