Buhari Reappoints Boss Mustapha as SGF, Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, July 5th, 2019

Photo: Malam Abba Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

Mr. President in a statement issued Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu said both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

It would be recalled that Mr. Mustapha joined Buhari in his first tenure as a replacement for the sacked SGF Engr Babachir Lawal.

 

