Petrol Scarcity Worsens

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The plight of motorists and commuters in many cities across the country worsened yesterday.

An end to the lingering petrol scarcity appears not in sight.

The product was sold at between N180 and N220 at independent stations in Lagos, Abia and Zamfara states.

An end to the lingering petrol scarcity appears not in sight.

The product was sold at between N180 and N220 at independent stations in Lagos, Abia and Zamfara states.

Queues at the filling stations in Lagos spilled into the highways, causing gridlock that left commuters trekking long distances to their destinations.

Transport fares also rose by more than 100 per cent on most routes.

In Ikorodu, a Lagos suburb, most stations, including Enyo and NNPC mega stations, had no petrol.

At NIPCO stations at Omitoro and Sabo Garage, motorists competed with touts, black market operators and private users to purchase the product

The development left commuters stranded at bus stops, especially Ikorodu Garage.

But those who were able to find spaces in buses going to Oshodi from the garage paid as much as N700 against the normal cost of N300.

Those going to Yaba from the same bus stop were charged N800 instead of N500.

In the Federal Capital Territory, stations like AA Rano AYM Shafa, Oando and along Kubwa Expressway and Dede junction sold at N165/litre.

Petrol was sold for between N170 and N220 in Umuahia, the Abia state capital and Aba, the commercial centre.

Most filling stations in Aba sold at between N170 and 175 per litre.

In Umuahia, it sold for between N170 and N220 per litre.

Some managers of the petrol stations who did not have the product said they were expected fresh supplies.

There was no panic buying or queues in some of the filling stations that were dispensing products.

Abia residents, Gilbert Offor and Mrs. Esther Kanayo, accused some of the petrol station owners of failing to dispense their products in anticipation of an increase in the price of PMS.

Petrol sold for N220 in parts of Zamfara.

A dealer attributed the hike to the high cost of transportation.

He said the marketers fixed different prices depending on expenses incurred in transportation.

“We told the government that the total cost will be between N200 to N210 for each litre.

“We were instructed by the state government to sell the product at any cost but not to exceed N220,” the source said.