Buhari’s Return: South-East APC Wants Hate Speeches, Divisive Rhetoric to end

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East, Nigeria chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has joined other Nigerians in welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country, with a call on the people to stop all forms of hate speeches.

President Buhari arrived Nigeria on Saturday after 103 days of medical treatment in London

In a statement signed by its national Vice chairman, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, and Hon. Hycienth Ngwu, and and made available to African Examiner on Sunday in Enugu the, the party in the area thanked God Almighty “for answering the prayers of the good people of Nigeria by fully healing and restoring the President’s health. We are happy our President is back in good and robust health.”

The statement reads: “We have confidence in the saying that “two heads are better than one” and therefore with the President’s arrival, the Presidency under his able leadership and support of his Vice will certainly work in synergy and make Nigeria better for all of us.

“We are confident that Nigerians will now begin to harvest in more numbers the change benefits of this administration’s strategic governance.

“We hereby implore all Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and support the President and the APC led government to reap the benefits of the democratic change benefits of the government.

“Together we will achieve the desired greatness of making Nigeria work for all of us.” it concluded.

