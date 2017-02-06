Canada’s Denis Shapovalov Fined $7,000 over Match Misconduct

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his misconduct in the match against Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 (£5,600) in the Davis Cup.

The 17-year-old was down 3-6 4-6 1-2 when he hit umpire French Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a ball struck in anger.

Shapovalov must pay $2,000 for the default and $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, escaping the maximum $10,000 penalty as it was not deemed intentional.

Still, the International Tennis Federation could still take further action.

The World Group first-round tie in Ottawa was poised at 2-2 after Vasek Pospisil beat Dan Evans to set up a decider, but Canada’s hopes ended when Shapovalov was disqualified after letting frustration get the better of him.

He however later apologized to Gabas in the match referee’s office before the umpire went to hospital for a precautionary evaluation on bruising and swelling on his left eye.

Shapovalov, regretted his action. He was quoted as saying he was “incredibly ashamed and embarrassed”.

Please follow and like us: