Christmas: Church in Abeokuta Distributes Foodstuff to 6,000 People

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Treasure House of God, Quarry, Abeokuta on Tuesday, distributed foodstuff to more than 6,000 people to celebrate Christmas in Ogun.

The beneficiaries went to the Church premises as early as 5 a.m. to collect the food items.

Speaking to journalists, Deacon Kayode Ogunjimi, the Chairman, Jesus Feast Committee of the Church, said that Jesus was the reason for the season, saying the church was doing its part on evangelism.

Ogunjimi stated that the church deemed it fit to give out to people who did not have the means to celebrate Christmas.

He stressed that the church had been giving out to people for the past three years.

‘‘What we are doing is just about evangelism.

‘‘Jesus is the reason for the season; it’s our annual programme for the church where we give to people who don’t have means to celebrate the Christmas.

‘‘Treasure House of God has been doing this for over three years whereby we feed over four thousand people.

‘‘This year we have over 6,000 and God will feed everybody and its just one thing; that is evangelism.

‘‘Christmas is all about Jesus, so many people don’t have the resources to celebrate this day.

‘‘The church has deemed it fit to give them a token, which is rice and meat, so that they can go home and celebrate with their families,’’ he said.

The chairman called on all well meaning individuals, groups and organisations to venture into such gesture in order to support the needy.

Two of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mary Oyinloye and Mr James Adigun, thanked God for using the church to put smiles on the faces of the under-privileged.

They called on other churches to cultivate the same habit so as to continue to increase people’s happiness. (NAN)

