Tinubu Mourns Former NNPC GMD, Thomas John

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Dr. Thomas John, former Group Managing Director of the erstwhile Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

The President acknowledged John’s remarkable and impactful dedication to developing the Nigerian oil and gas sector, recognizing his years of tireless service to the nation, and versatile expertise widely acknowledged by industry players and colleagues.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for those who mourn the loss of the distinguished Nigerian.





