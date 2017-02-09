Despite Loss, Wenger Insists Premier League Title Fight Is Not Over

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite a 12-point gap between his club and Chelsea, Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger is still hopeful of swing.

Consequently, Wenger is of the view that the Premier League title fight is still very much on.

“It is never over; Even if you [the media] think it is, I don’t – we can’t think like that’’, said the Frenchman.

The Gunners, who last won the league in 2004, slipped to fourth after a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last Saturday.

Wenger’s side host Hull City Saturday (12:30 GMT) having lost four of their past nine league games.

Just five points now separate second-placed Tottenham from Manchester United in sixth.

“We’re in a pack that is very tight and the fight for every position will be massive, maybe more this season than before.

“If it is over for us, it is over for everyone else as we are all in the pack.

“Chelsea have an advantage, they do not play in Europe, they play for nothing, they do not play midweek games and are in a strong position’’ Wenger added.

