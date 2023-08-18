NEMA Distributes Relief Items To Flood Victims, Others In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday distributed empowerment and relief items to the 2022 flood victims across twenty-two local government areas of Katsina State.

The items distributed include grinding machines, sewing machines, water pumping machines, insect and pesticides, mattresses, bed sheets, mats, rice, crops, and cooking oil among other items.

While flagging off the exercise at the premises of the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), NEMA’s Distribution Supervisor, Ummuna Ahmed, said the special intervention is meant to cushion the effect of hardship the victims faced during the period under review.

She announced that NEMA has been putting in place a lot of effort to create awareness among people living in flood-prone areas for them to be extra careful and get prepared for the possible flood.

She, therefore, advised people to shift from the lower ground to higher ground for their own safety and that of their property.

“The beneficiaries are carefully selected from 22 LGAs in the State. They are victims of the flood disaster in 2022 and are most vulnerable. They are those benefiting from the package,” she stated.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Binta Dangani, called on the beneficiaries not to sell the items.

She recalled that the SEMA had hitherto distributed relief items in the form of building materials comprising cement and roofing sheets worth over N50m to over 600 victims of the recent flood incident across seven LGAs in the State.

On his part, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, described the intervention as a welcome development.

He thanked the Federal Government for complementing the effort of the State Government toward alleviating the suffering of the flood victims.





