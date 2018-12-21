EFCC Operatives Intercept $2.8m Cash in Enugu Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted $2.8m (N1.02bn) from two people suspected to be money launderers at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, South, East Nigeria.

The suspects, namely Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, allegedly working for a firm, Bankers Warehouse, were nabbed based on intelligence report.

The EFCC said upon their arrests, they were caught with consignments of two suitcases containing $1.4m each, totalling $2.8m, at the departure lounge of the airport while about to board an Arik Air evening flight to Lagos.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for “some notable banks” for over six years and were in the process of doing same for a bank (name withheld), located at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, when they were caught.

The suspects further confessed that they had so far carried out such assignments “four times this year.”

EFCC spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade, said they are presently giving useful information to operatives of the commission, and will be charged to court soon.

The anti-graft agency had, last month, arrested one Abbas Lakis, a Lebanese, with assorted foreign currencies valued at a combined N940m at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following intelligence report that he was conveying undeclared huge sums of money aboard the Egypt Airline bringing him from the Kano Airport en route Lebanon. /The Punch

Please follow and like us: