You Won’t Celebrate Another Christmas On Petrol Queues, Atiku Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that Nigerians will not spend the next Christmas on petrol queues if he is elected as president.

In a statement on Saturday, Phrank Shaibu, media aide to Abubakar, quoted the former vice-president as saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has established a record for the longest petrol scarcity in the history of the country.

Abubakar stated that it is regrettable that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to address the situation.

“It is disheartening that a country that claims to spend $40m daily on petrol subsidy cannot still make the product available to its people. This is clear evidence that the monies are going into private pockets ahead of elections at the expense of Nigerians,” he said.

“The APC which is running for a third term through the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now promising renewed hope after dashing the hopes of millions of Nigerians for the last eight years.

“It is exasperating that Tinubu is promising to remove petrol subsidy when his party has retained it for the last seven years and spent billions of dollars subsidizing criminality.

“It is obvious that Tinubu’s statement is an indictment on Buhari.

“Atiku Abubakar hereby promises Nigerians that this will be their last Christmas that will be spent at a filling station queuing for petrol. Voting APC in February will be a reinforcement of failure which could push Nigeria into an existential crisis.”