Enugu LGA Poll: Retired Army General Joins Chairmanship Race

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The battle for the political soul of Ezeagu council Area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria, in the forthcoming local government election scheduled for November 4th, 2017,Tuesday hots up, as a retired Army Brigadier-General, Felix Okafor, joined the chairmanship race.

African Examiner reports that the Aspirant who pledged to make security one of his top most priority if given the mandate to serve, is contesting the election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Ezeagu, is the local government Area of the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after submitting his completed expression of interest and nomination forms to the party secretariat in Enugu, Gen. Okafor, said he was spurred by the dogged fight against corruption by president Muhammadu Buhari, in the country, stressing that if voted into office, he would replicate the graft war in his council Area.

The retired senior Army officer, expressed satisfaction with the ruling APC manifesto, and President Buhari’s philosophy of governance, which according to him, equally motivated him in pitching tent with the ruling party, describing the president as a man of integrity and honour,

Gen. Okafor, hinted that his administration if elected, would be anchored on a six point agenda, which, will include, Agriculture, education , Healthcare, employment and infrastructural development.

He disclosed that his government will put in place what he referred to as Zenith of security, which entails “use of hard and soft security options to improve conventional and Community policing, Surveillance, intelligence.

In a brief remark, Enugu state chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, represented by the state Organising Secretary, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Ede, had wished the Aspirant well in his ambition.

The chairman, however, told the intending council boss, that APC, as a party for the progressives, believes so much in internal democracy, adding that it is against that backdrop that its leadership do not impose candidates on members during elections as allegedly obtained in the peoples Democratic party, PDP, “that is why there is nothing like anointed or preferred candidate in our party, all Aspirants are equally.

“In APC, it is only the people that determines who governs them, or becomes their candidate during primary elections” Nwoye stated, reminding Aspirants for various positions in the council poll of the party’s primaries slated for Monday, September 11, 2017.

Please follow and like us: