2027 Election: LP Reserves Automatic Tickets For Obi, Otti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party has reserved its 2027 presidential ticket for Peter Obi who was its candidate in the 2023 election.

This was announced in a communiqué issued after the party’s national convention that was held in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

The communiqué was signed by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, and the party’s National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim.

“The convention in session, based on the antecedents of the presidential candidate before, during and after the 2023 general election, recommend that the 2027 presidential ticket of the party be solely reserved for His Excellency, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the national leader of the party,” the communique read

The African Examiner recalls that Peter Obi was the party’s presidential candidate in 2023 and he came third behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Labour party also stated that the governorship ticket of the party be reserved for the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.