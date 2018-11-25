Enugu State Govt To Partner Private Transport Firm to Create Jobs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria has expressed its disposition to partner with a private transport firm; Lead Travel Services to create jobs for over 10, 000 persons as well as raise the investment opportunities in the state.

Governor of the state,. Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, made this known weekend, while inaugurating the new transport firm in Enugu, adding that the state remains the most investment friendly in the south east geo political zone, having been recently adjudged number one state in ease-of-doing business by the 2018 World Bank Report.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Elder Gabriel Ajah, Ugwunyi said, “It’s with great pleasure to be in your midst this afternoon. I have come here because of the premium this administration places on private initiative, which is very, very strategic to our economy.

“Since it has become obvious that no government drives the economy alone, it also provides the enabling environment for other private investors to thrive, that’s why we are here to support this initiative and to support the employment opportunities being provided by the Lead Transport Services to our people.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the transport firm, Pastor Obinna Ejikeme explained that the business model of the company was internet based where the company has an app where cab drivers can be called online and in real time by customers and be serviced within minutes, with a guarantee security, comfort and style for the rider.

“The way Lead works is such that you can be wherever you are, once you have our app in your phone, any smart phone, you can hail a taxi, and a taxi that is nearest to your location will quickly come and it will show you that I’m three minutes from our app, it will show you that I’m five minutes away; you will see the face of the driver, you will see the vehicle, you will see the plate number.

“Then the employment benefit, because a system like that ran in Lagos, and over 20,000 to 25,000 people got employed directly through the value chain.

According to him, “We are expecting that in the next couple of months that Enugu state embracing this that at least 10, 000 young men will also get employment directly and indirectly and in the next couple of weeks we will be having employment and job recruitment fair in Enugu state and we will be taking a stadium, so that we will in a way support the transformation that the government is doing,”.

Our Correspondent reports that the ceremony which was anchored by veteran Ace Nollywood actor, Ejike Aziegbu, was attended by transporters, drivers Unions, the business community government officials among others.

Please follow and like us: