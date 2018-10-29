Fayose Regains Freedom, Vows to Continue His Fight Against Buhari’s Administration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State Mr. Ayodele Fayose has been released from prison.

Fayose’s release was confirmed Monday evening by his lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The ex-Governor was last week granted a N50m bail with sureties by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Ozekhome confirmed that the former Governor has perfected his bail conditions and was released Monday evening.

While affirming that he was with him as well as in high spirit, Ozekhome vowed that Fayose would continue to fight until President MuhammaduBuhari-led administration is voted out of power.

In the same vein, Fayose’s spokesperson, Mr. Lere Olayinka, has also tweeted to announce his boss release. He posted: “Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago. We will meet @officialEFCC at the court from November 19. Thank you, Nigerians.”

Fayose and his company – Spotless Limited, are facing N2.2bn 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

He has however pleaded not guilty to the alleged fraud charges filed against him.

