FG Orders Kachikwu to Address Ongoing Fuel Scarcity Crisis

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG Wednesday ordered the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to ensure the current fuel scarcity being experienced in some parts of the country is addressed before the approaching weekend.

The directive according to Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was given to the Minister during the weekly Federal Executive Council FEC meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and presided over by the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

The Minister disclosed this while responding to questions from the State House correspondents after the meeting.

He explained that Dr. Kachikwu was initially scheduled to join him at the briefing but could not, as he was scheduled to attend an important meeting as part of efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

While allaying the fears of Nigerians on the development, especially the speculations on the alleged plan by the FG to hike the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit PMS otherwise called petrol, Alhaji Mohammed indicated that Dr. Kachikwu assured members of the FEC that the country has enough PMS stock that could last till the end of January 2018.

Alhaji Mohammed clarified: ”the government has no intention at all to increase the pump price of PMS”.

“Two, the Minister assured the council that we have enough products till the next one month even till the end of January.

“Thirdly, this is winter period. There is always more demand for refined products from petroleum during winter period in the colder countries; this is what we are experiencing now’ the FG Spokesman revealed.

“The council gave him a matching order that this fuel scarcity should not last beyond this weekend and they are going to work very hard to ensure that it is curtailed. He assured council that there is actually no cause for alarm.”

The Wednesday’s meeting was presided over by VP as President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on official visit to Kano State.

