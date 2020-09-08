Ondo, Edo 2020: IGP Warns Politicians, Electorates Against Violence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has enjoined the politicians and the electorates in Edo and Ondo States to jettison any act of violence that will rock the foundation of the country’s democracy in the forthcoming election in the states.

The police boss stated that anyone who intends to disrupt the peaceful process “would be identified and brought to justice, regardless of his political leanings”.

Adamu while speaking to nearly 79 Police Mobile Force (PMF) squadron commanders at a meeting in Abuja stated that there should be a level –playing ground for everyone saying that the police will be fair, neutral and professional.

He applauded the PMF commanders for the vital roles they play in the North-East where PMF operatives are fighting together with the military against bandits and insurgents.

