Again, NDLEA Sets Ablaze 1.8 Tons Of Cocaine In Lagos

Again, NDLEA Sets Ablaze 1.8 Tons Of Cocaine In LagosLatest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Tuesday in Lagos, again set ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos on Sept 19.
African Examiner reports that the anti-narcotic agency had, on Sept. 19, stormed a warehouse in a well-coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days and seized the hard drugs.
The drugs were seized at a warehouse where they were hidden at No. 6, Olukunola Street, Solebo estate, Ikorodu, with five suspects, including a Jamaican, arrested.
Following the historical seizure, which is the largest in the agency’s history, an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos was immediately obtained for public destruction of the consignment.
Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, assured that tougher time awaits drug barons and the cartels operating in the country, if they failed to back out of their criminal trade and embrace legitimate ventures.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=81399