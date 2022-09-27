Again, NDLEA Sets Ablaze 1.8 Tons Of Cocaine In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Tuesday in Lagos, again set ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos on Sept 19.

African Examiner reports that the anti-narcotic agency had, on Sept. 19, stormed a warehouse in a well-coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days and seized the hard drugs.

The drugs were seized at a warehouse where they were hidden at No. 6, Olukunola Street, Solebo estate, Ikorodu, with five suspects, including a Jamaican, arrested.

Following the historical seizure, which is the largest in the agency’s history, an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos was immediately obtained for public destruction of the consignment.

Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, assured that tougher time awaits drug barons and the cartels operating in the country, if they failed to back out of their criminal trade and embrace legitimate ventures.