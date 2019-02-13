FG Seeks Onnoghen’s Arrest Over Absence in Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the embattled former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen continues to stay away from the court, the prosecution Counsel has applied to the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to issue warrant arrest on him.

Tuesday’s absence was the fourth time the suspended CJN has failed to appear in court.

The lead Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), made the application orally at the resumed hearing of the charges of non-asset declaration instituted against the CJN by the Federal Government (FG).

Justice Onnoghen has since admitted that he made mistake and forgot to declare some assets and foreign accounts later after assumed office as the CJN were linked to him.

While relating his arrest application to section 6(1) of the Practice Direction of the CCT, Mr. Umar also opposed the call on the Justice Danladi Umar-led three-man tribunal by the lead defence counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), to hear all pending applications.

The prosecutor maintained by virtue of section 396(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, no objections could be raised by the defendant until he has taken his plea.

FG Counsel also contended that since Justice Onnoghen has not taken his plea, the objection by him could not be heard.

However, the Defence, Counsel Chief Awomolo has opposed to the arrest warrant application being sought by Umar.

Coincidentally, the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Court of Appeal in Abuja are sitting on Justice Onnoghen’s matter the same day he was expected to appear at the CCT but failed.

